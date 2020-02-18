Laureus Sporting Moment Award for Sachin Tendulkar

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar was seen lifted on the shoulders of his teammates after their World Cup triumph at home in 2011 was voted the Laureus best sporting moment in the last 20 years.

Tendulkar got the maximum number of votes with the backing of Indian cricket fans to emerge winner on Monday.

Tendulkar, competing in his sixth and last World Cup, finally realized his long-term dream when skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni smacked Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Kulasekara out of the park for a winning six.

The charged-up Indian cricketers rushed to the ground and soon they lifted Tendulkar on their shoulders and made a lap of honour, a moment etched in the minds of the fans.

Receiving the trophy, Tendulkar said, “It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates.” He said, “And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me.”