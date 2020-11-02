Law Varsities Can Conduct Physical Exams: BCI

Law universities on Sunday have been permitted to conduct offline examination after the reopening of the varsities, an official statement of the Bar Council of India read.

The BCI, the regulator of law education in the country, also informed that the students who appear but are unable to clear the exam or were unable to appear until the coronavirus pandemic is averted will also get a chance to reappear in the fresh exams.

The exams would be conducted on issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from respective state governments and State Disaster Management Authority.

“It is observed by the Council (General Council of the BCI) that if physical exams as contemplated by the University is held with effect from November 2 and if the said exams are held without any penal consequences to any student who is unable to appear in the said exam, no student shall be prejudiced or affected and they will get an opportunity to appear in the exam again after the physical reopening of the college/university,” the statement of BCI read.

Furthermore, “to Universities/Centres of Legal Education to conduct physical examination with the NOC of the state government and State Disaster Management Authority, by giving the option to such law students who are unable and/or unwilling to appear in such physical exams till the COVID-19 pandemic is averted, and having appeared therein, who are/is unable to clear such exam, to appear in the re-appear exam after physical reopening of the University/Centres of Legal Education”.

“It is further resolved that if online exam is so conducted and any student is unable to take it, or having appeared therein, is unable to pass such exam/subject paper, such student shall be entitled to take the reappear exam/paper whenever it is held preferably within one month of physical re-opening of the universities and college after the pandemic is averted,” it added.