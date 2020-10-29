Top StoriesEntertainment

‘Laxmmi Bomb’ Title Changed To ‘Laxmmi’

By Pratidin Bureau
The trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, which dropped online earlier this month, has created quite a buzz in the country with controversies erupting for its name and demands from the Hindu community to change the title as it is considered “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi.

The director of the film Raghava Lawrence as well producers, after a discussion with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on Thursday, has decided to change the title of the film to ‘Laxmmi’ keeping in mind the sentiments of its viewers.

The horror-comedy is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film ‘Kanchana’, also directed by Lawrence.

The film is set to premiere on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. It is produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Entertainment House and Shabinaa Entertainment.

