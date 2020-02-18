Technology

Leaked images reveal TCL’s slide-out smartphone

By Pratidin Bureau
0

TCL Corporation is reportedly working on a foldable smartphone that slides out to reveal its extendable screen.

The CNET accessed images of the prototype TCL smartphone. Unlike devices that fold in half like the Motorola Razr or Samsung Galaxy Fold, the images show a phone that seems to work like an extendable dining table, with a second display that slides out from underneath the first.

Based on the images, the phone uses one continuous display with curved screens on either side. The concept phone was scheduled to be showcased at the now-cancelled Mobile World Congress 2020.

