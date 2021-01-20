Top StoriesNational

Leaking Official Military Secret Is Treason: Former Defence Minister

By Pratidin Bureau
3

Referring to the alleged leaked Whatsapp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, former defence minister and Congress leader A K Anthony said that leaking official secrets of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished.

“Leaking of official secret of military operations is a national security matter and is treason. Whoever is party to this leakage must be punished and those involved deserve no mercy,” he said.

In view of the same, Anthony urged the government to immediately order an inquiry into information leak about the 2019 Balakot airstrikes – a retaliatory attack after the deadly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Indian CRPF personnel.

Related News

Jack Ma Reappears Months After He Was Feared…

Assam | Pol Parties Urge To Conduct Election Before Bihu:…

Gujarat Govt Renames Dragon Fruit As ‘Kamalam’

ASHA Workers Stage Protest For Fair Wages

India had launched air strikes on terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019.  

You might also like
National

2 dead, 14 injured in West Bengal stampede

Sports

Sachin extends best wishes for Pathan’s 2nd Innings

Regional

Dokmoka lynching case transferred to Nagaon court

Regional

Assam in no hurry to open liquor stores

Regional

Robbers strangle woman to death in Jagiroad

Regional

Nalbari: Two Timber Laden Trucks Seized

Comments
Loading...