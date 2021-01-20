Leaking Official Military Secret Is Treason: Former Defence Minister

Referring to the alleged leaked Whatsapp chats of Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, former defence minister and Congress leader A K Anthony said that leaking official secrets of military operations is treason and those involved must be punished.

“Leaking of official secret of military operations is a national security matter and is treason. Whoever is party to this leakage must be punished and those involved deserve no mercy,” he said.

In view of the same, Anthony urged the government to immediately order an inquiry into information leak about the 2019 Balakot airstrikes – a retaliatory attack after the deadly Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 Indian CRPF personnel.

India had launched air strikes on terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot on February 26, 2019.