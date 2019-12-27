Leander Paes to retire in 2020

Top Indian tennis seed Leander Paes said that he will bid adieu to the sport in the coming year. In a tweet, Leander Peas said 2020 will be his farewell year as pro tennis player. The tennis ace had an illustrious career winning hundreds of trophies including 18 Grand Slam doubles titles.

The 46-year-old tennis star has been the most successful doubles player in the history of Davis Cup with 44 wins.

Paes thanked his parents- Dr Vece Paes and Jennifer- for keep supporting him and motivating him to achieve the best. Notably, both his parents represented India. He added that he got sports in genes from his parents.