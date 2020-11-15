Legendary Actor Soumitra Chatterjee Passes Away

Legendary veteran Bengali actor and Padmabhushan recipient Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday in Kolkata at the age of 85.

An official statement from the hospital read, “We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today. We pay our homage to his soul.”

Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital on October 6 after testing positive for coronavirus.

However, in spite of testing negative for the virus, the Apur Sansar actor diagnosed encephalopathy and other health related issues set in.

Soumitra Chatterjee has worked over 200 films and worked in several plays and television shows. He was awarded with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 59th National Film Awards and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1998. The French government honoured him with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres and Legion of Honour.

He won national awards for films such as Antardhan, Dekha and Poddokhep.

Sanjhbati was his last film. The actor is popularly known for his collaboration with auteur filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Chatterjee started his career with Apur Sansar. He worked with Ray in fourteen films.

He is survived by his two children. His wife Deepa Chatterjee passed away earlier this year.