Legendary Musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Passes Away

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee, has died on Sunday afternoon in Mumbai. He was 89.

The veteran musician breathed his last at 12:37 PM, his daughter-in-law Namrata Gupta told PTI.

“Today morning he was fine. We had a 24 hour nurse at home. During his massage he vomited and I ran immediately his eyes were shut and he was breathing slowly. I tried connecting to doctors and when they came he had already died,” she said.

She added that the family is in a state of shock due to his sudden death as he was keeping well.

Namrata also shared the news on his death on Facebook – “With a very heavy heart, I inform you all that my father,-in law the pillar of our family and a legend of our nation, Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan sahab has left for his heavenly abode few mins ago.”

In 2019, Khan suffered a brain stroke and was his left side of the body paralyzed. He was going to turn 90 on March 3.

His last rites will be performed at Santacruze Kabrastan later this evening in Mumbai.

Born in 1931, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan got his basic classical music training from his father and later studied music under his cousin, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, followed by Padma Bhusan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. In 2003 he was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi award, the highest Indian recognition given to practicing artistes.