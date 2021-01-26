Lets Pledge To Make India Bishwaguru: CM Sonowal

On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, Assam Cabinet ministers would be unfurling the national flag in various districts of the state. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wishing the state said the collectively everyone should pledge to establish India as the Bishwaguru.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal would be attending the Republic Day parade in the state capital today and would be unfurl the flag at Khanapara field at 9 am today. The proceedings of the day is underway.

CM Sonowal on Tuesday morning took to Twitter and said:

Happy 72nd Republic Day Greetings to all citizens. On this auspicious day, let us pledge to together realise the dreams of an aspirant India and establish our great nation as the Bishwaguru.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would be present in Nagaon to unfurl the flag.

Minister Siddharth Bhattacharya would attend the celebrations in Barpeta and hoist the flag there, while, Minister Chandra Mohan Patwory would be hoist the flag in Dibrugarh’s Chowkidingee.

Minister Keshav Mahanta would participate in the celebrations held in Tezpur, Ranjit Dutta in Lakhimpur, Pijush Hazarika in Morigaon, Atul Bora in Jorhat, Naba Doley in Majuli, Phani Bhushan Choudhury in Goalpara, Pramila Rani Brahma in Dhubri, Bhabesh Kalita in Nalbari, Rihan Daimary in Baksa, and Parimal Suklabaidya in Silchar.