LGBI Airport will not be Renamed: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday clarified that the name of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport won’t be changed.

Speaking to media, the Chief Minister said, “The name of LGBI Airport will not be changed till I serve as the chief minister and till Narendra Modi served as the Prime Minister.”

The chief minister further stated that he won’t let that happen and the Borjhar airport will always be known as LGBI airport.

Meanwhile, newspaper advertisement is doing rounds in social media where it has been mentioned that Adani Guwahati International Airport invites “parties to participate in the e-tendering process for provisions of various non-aeronautical services at the airport”. 

ALSO READ: Adani Group Names LGBI Airport as Adani Guwahati International Airport

