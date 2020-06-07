LGBTQ+ Pride marches virtually amid COVID19 outbreak

June is the rainbow month – the ‘Global Pride Month’. Previously, the LGBTQQIAAP community would be seen marching in the streets of their respective cities commemorating the Stonewall Riots of 1969 in New York City that played a significant role in shaping future LGBTQ+ social movements.

However, due to the ongoing Corona Virus outbreak over 2000 global pride march has been cancelled as reported by Times of India. Instead, the community, organizations, activists, and allies worldwide have decided to virtually observe the month and come united globally. On June 27, they are all set to host a 24-hour virtual pride celebration which will be attracting over 300 million global social media users.

The LGBTQ+ community supports inclusiveness and the virtual pride will serve as an opportunity for persons with disabilities to participate who previously may have given the pride parades a miss. This year the Global Pride virtual march will be in solidarity with the #BlackLivesMatter movement. A #21daysallychallenge did kick start on June 1. The idea is for allies (heterosexuals and cisgenders) to form a new habit that neutralizes confirmation biases and prejudices towards the LGBTQ+ community pushing for inclusiveness. Higher education institutions like IITs and IIMs and schools like Tagore International School have taken up this challenge of promoting inclusiveness. Guwahati city had organised its sixth pride march on February 9, 2020.

LGBTQQIAAP stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Ally, Asexual and Pansexual.