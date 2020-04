List of all positive COVID-19 cases in Assam

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday afternoon confirmed that the State has reported 16 cases of COVID-19 positive so far. It may be mentioned here that all of them were the attendees of the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz. Here is the list of the people who have been detected COVID-19 positive:

Jamaluddin (52), Karimganj

Wahida Begum (32), Dergaon, Golaghat

Anowar Hussain (40), Dergaon, Golaghat

Md. Haidar Ali (62), Morongi, Golaghat

Alina Begum (45), Morongi, Golaghat

Ruma Begum (42), Merapani, Golaghat

Saleha Begum (45), Merapani, Golaghat

Yakub Ali (51), Merapani, Golaghat

Jasmine Begum (39), Merapani, Golaghat

Sahjahan Ali Ahmed (60), Goalpara

Yusuf Ali (19), Goalpara

Kabir Uddin Rahman (41), Goalpara

Arshad Ali (19), Nalbari

Hajrat Ali (60), Jagiroad

Md Nuruddin (55), Jagiroad

Jonab Ali (46), Jagiroad