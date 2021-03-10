Top StoriesRegional

Load Shedding Regulations Withdrawn In Meghalaya

Representative Image
People of Meghalaya will no longer be facing power outage for hours daily as the load shedding regulations in the state has been withdrawn by the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed on Wednesday.

“Happy to inform that @ntpclimited has withdrawn the load shedding regulation. Thank Hon’ble Union Minister of State, Sh. @RajKSinghIndia ji for his intervention and State Power Minister, Sh. @JamesSangma1 for diligently pursuing the matter,” he tweeted.

