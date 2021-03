Local Holiday Declared On March 29 For Holi In Guwahati

The Kamrup Metro District Administration has declared a local holiday in across Guwahati on March 29 (Monday) on account of Dol Jatra/ Holi.

All State Government Offices, Semi Government Offices, Revenue Courts, Educational Institutions within the District will remain closed tomorrow, an official release issued on Sunday by the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro read.

In addition, all social distancing and COVID-19 protocols need to be followed during the celebration of Holi.