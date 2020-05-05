Lockdown 3.0: Assam Chief Secretary Issues New Directives

Assam Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna has issued another set of directives for the 3rd phase of the lockdown in regards to industries and economic activities in the state.

Here are the new rules need to be followed:

All industries and their supply chain are allowed to operate in the state without the need for any specific order. All personnel working therein are allowed to commute to work at all times.

Tea industries and workers engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

Warehouses are allowed to operate at all times and personnel required for their operation are allowed to move at all times

All activities related to PDS operations, FCI warehouses. Railways, LPG, and Petroleum delivery services and workers and staff engaged therein are allowed to operate at all times.

E-commerce delivery is allowed between 6 am and 6 pm only, however, backend activities and personnel engaged therein are allowed at all times.

All automobile dealerships and outlets are allowed to operate between 6 am and 5 pm.

Supply chain related to essential food items like milk, fish, and other perishables including workers engaged therein is allowed to operate at all times.

All essential services including conservancy services by municipal bodies and other government agencies are allowed at all times.

Private offices located in the same building as that of a mall are allowed to operate but shops in the same building will not be allowed to open.

Shops in the market complex are allowed to operate with two shops closed between two open shops. However, grocery shops, pharmacies, and medical establishments situated therein are allowed to open on all days during the permitted hours.

Media persons and persons engaged in printing newspapers and persons engaged in newspaper distribution are allowed to operate beyond the restricted time as per necessity.

All types of goods carrying vehicles are allowed to ply at all times.

All construction activities including highway construction, flood control works are allowed at all times.

Bank employees are allowed to move beyond 6 pm depending on necessity.

Large stand-alone shops are allowed to operate with a limited number of entrants.

All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open, without any distinction of essential and non-essential.

All the above are allowed except in Containment Zones in Assam and after following social distancing protocols. The head of the organization will be held responsible for the violation of any COVID-19 protocol.