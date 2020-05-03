Lockdown 3.0: Fish Markets To Remain Closed

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam health minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a press conference on May 3, informed that as per the state government guidelines of the 3rd phase of Lockdown, weekly markets and fish markets to remain closed in the state.

Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that “Please don’t confuse with the non-availability of fish as fish is available in abundance. But it will be sold by individual vendors as has been done up till now. The fish markets will not be opened”.

Further, vendors on footpaths are not allowed to open shop during the lockdown period. “Alone footpath vendor working for economic issues can be overlooked on humanitarian ground,” he added.

