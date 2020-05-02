National

Lockdown 3: All Passenger Trains Cancelled Till May 17

By Pratidin Bureau
In continuation of the measures taken up in the wake of COVID-19, it has been decided to cancel all the passenger trains including suburban trains till May 17.

However, freight and parcel train operations will continue during this period. In addition, railways plan to run Shramik Special Trains for nominated people like migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons who stranded at different places and are identified, registered by State government.

According to SCR, these Shramik Special Trains will be operated only on request of State governments, and as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and anyone who wants to travel should contact the State government only.

“No tickets will be issued to any individual and no request from any group or individual will be entertained. As such, it is appealed to all rail passengers that they should not come directly to the railway station under any circumstances,” a press release said.

