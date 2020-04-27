LOCKDOWN EXTN? PM Modi to interact with CMs today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be having a video conference on Monday morning with the Chief Ministers after the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

This will be the Prime Minister’s third video conference with the chief ministers after the COVID-19 outbreak in the nation.

The last video conference had taken place on April 11, when several Chief Ministers had suggested the Prime Minister to extend the initial 21-day lockdown by another two weeks.

Following the meeting, on April 14, the prime minister announced that the lockdown is being extended till May 3.

In the upcoming interaction, the PM is expected to seek views of the states in lifting the lockdown, which is in place till May 3.

The Centre and the state governments have been giving gradual relaxation in various fields and sectors to boost economic activities as also to provide relief to people. But some states are willing to extend the lockdown beyond May 3 to ensure that coronavirus cases remain under control.

The Centre has now allowed neighborhood and standalone shops, including those located in residential complexes, in urban areas to open during the lockdown. But those in the markets continue to remain shut till May 3.