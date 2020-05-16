Lockdown: GU’s Radio Luit Switches from FM to Facebook

Parashar Kalita

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) all the educational institutions have been closed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared complete lockdown across the country on 24 March. Amidst the virus-induced lockdown, the community radio service of Gauhati University had to stop its broadcasting.

Radio Luit 90.8 FM is a community radio station of Gauhati University and it is a station that is completely run by the students of the university.

Bhaskar Jyoti Acharya, the program executive of Radio Luit said, “In this situation, we can’t force the students to come to the university campus and to broadcast programs. So, we had developed an idea. We decided to podcast the content of the radio through Facebook. Now, we are podcasting Radio Luit on our official Facebook page from 6 pm to 7 pm every day.”

Acharya said, “In this crucial time, we give importance to podcast quality content. We podcast programs like book reading, in which I read the autobiography of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, “Moi eti Jajabor”. Also, we podcast programs like Deuka- a program on disability, Aponar khobor in which we talk to one prominent personality about their activity in the time of lockdown. In “Aponar Khobor” personality like Jadav Payeng, Pranab Kumar Barman, Dr. Anjan Jyoti Choudhury had taken part.”

Ankita Goswami, a member of the community Radio said, “Team Radio Luit has come with new ideas and produced quality programs like ‘Campus’, in which hostelers of the university participate and show their talent. In addition to this, we podcast program like “Ajir Kobita” (Poem of they), Soworoni.”

The other members of Radio Luit are Ratna Das, Pallabika Mahanta, Ritupurna Mahanta, Bhaswati Sarma, Monalisa, Prativa, Dolly, Priyanka Chakravarty, Priyanka Das, Parashar Kalita, Jahnavi, Juhi, Bhupali, Nilakhi, Juhi, Dimpi, Dhritismita, Partha, Puja, Bijoilkhsmi.