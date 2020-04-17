Lockdown: One passenger in car, no pillion rider on two wheelers

By Pratidin Bureau
Lockdown: One passenger in car, no pillion rider on two wheelers
Amid the extended lockdown across the country, the Assam police laid down some strict rules for the citizens. As per the guidelines on COVID-19 management under the Disaster Management Act 2005, pillion riding on two-wheelers has been prohibited.

Also, wearing of face mask/cover has been made compulsory. Spitting on public places has also been prohibited under the act. In case of a four-wheeler, only driver and one (on the back seat) in private cars are allowed.

The ban came after Centre on Wednesday issued an updated set of guidelines to the nationwide lockdown, which was extended up to May 3 on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

