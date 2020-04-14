Lockdown: Over 1000 migrant workers gather in Bandra

A large group of migrant workers gathered in Bandra area in Mumbai on Tuesday evening and demanded permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3.

“The migrant labourers had gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states. However, they were later dispersed after police and local leaders intervened and asked them to vacate,” said a police official.

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray said the union government has not been able to take a call on sending migrant labour to their native places. “The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed, or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Government not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home,” said Aditya Thackeray.

It may be mentioned here that the nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 3. The lockdown has been enforced to prevent the spread of coronavirus.