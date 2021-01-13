Top StoriesNational

Lohri: Farmers Burn Copies Of Agri Laws At Singhu Border

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: ANI
0

Farmers in Singhu Border on Wednesday burnt copies of the Centre’s three new farm laws on Lohri as a mark of protest against the legislations.

The copies have also been burnt in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country.

The farmers were also seen shouting slogans against the central government for failing to meet their demands.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has put a stay on the implementation of the farm laws and decided to set up a 4-member committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and farmers’ unions protesting at Delhi borders.

However, the farmers are determined to protest until the laws are reformed.

The harvest festival of Lohri is celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, and other parts of India. Bonfires are an important part of the festivities.

