Longest-Serving Female MLA Pramila Rani Brahma Loses In Assam Polls

As Assam Assembly election comes to an end and the BJP led coalition has returned to power with a landslide majority, the longest-serving female legislator and Cabinet minister of the outgoing government, Pramila Rani Brahma, has lost in the Kokrajhar (East) constituency.

Brahma has been Kokrajhar (East) candidate since 1991. She served five consecutive terms as an independent candidate and then represented Bodoland People’s Front (BPOF).

Brahma lost to Lawrence Islary of the United People’s Party – Liberal (UPPL)

BPF severed ties with the BJP led coalition early this year.