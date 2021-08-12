Lovlina Borgohain Reaches Guwahati, Welcomed by CM Sarma

Tokyo Olympic medallist Assam pride Lovlina Borgohain reached home state Assam on Thursday (August 12) at 9 AM. She was welcomed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at LGBI Airport in Borjhar accompanied by Sports Minister Bimal Bora.

Guwahati, the capital city of Assam is all decked up to welcome Lovlina Borgohain today.

The city has been decked up and posters and hoardings have been put across the city to welcome her.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has introduced a customised chartered bus, which will take Lovlina Borgohain to her home town in Golaghat district.

The state government has organized a felicitation programme at Sankardeva Kalashetra where she would be accompanied by a huge rally by the state government.

Preparations are in full swing at Hotel Taj Vivanta to welcome the Olympic medallist. Security has been beefed up in and around the area and she will be given a grand welcome by the hotel authorities.

