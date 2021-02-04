LPG Cylinders Price Hiked by Rs. 25

State-run oil marketing companies on Thursday hiked the price of non-subsidized liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs. 25 in metros. The new rates will be effective from today itself.

After the latest increase, the price of cooking gas in Delhi was seen at Rs 719 per cylinder (14.2 kg). In Kolkata, LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 25 to Rs 745.50, in Mumbai by Rs 25 to Rs 719 and in Chennai by Rs 25 to Rs 735.

It is worth noting that there was no rise in prices in the month of January. However, prices were raised by Rs 100 a cylinder in Delhi through two hikes in December, reported Times Now.

OMCs revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is mainly dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG, and the US dollar and rupee exchange rate.

Worth mentioning here is that domestic cooking gas cylinders are sold at the market price in the country and the Centre transfers the subsidy money directly into the account of eligible consumers. The subsidy is the difference between the market and the subsidized price of the LPG cylinder. After finishing the quota of a maximum of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidized prices, consumers have to buy non-subsidized LPG cylinders.