NationalTop Stories

LPG Price Gets Hiked Again By Rs 25

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Price of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has yet again increased by Rs 25 per cylinder on Wednesday.

In Delhi, price of subsidised 14.2kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 per cylinder.

This is the second price hike of Rs 25 per cylinder that took place within just a month.

Related News

Delhi Witness Highest Rainfall in September in 12 Years

Sushmita Dev Arriving In Tripura For 15 Days, To Tour 60…

Assam Govt Issues Revised SOP, Curfew from 9 PM

CM Sangma Has Not Yet Accepted My Resignation: Meghalaya…

According to ANI, price of 19 kilogram commercial cylinder was increased by ₹ 19 per cylinder and will now cost ₹ 1,693 per cylinder.

Every year, the government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kgs to a household.

The price of LPG cylinder is highest in Kolkata at Rs 911 per cylinder, followed by Chennai at Rs 900.50.

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate.

You might also like
National

Pakistan is not your enemy: Wasim Akram

Top Stories

COVID Assam: 13 New Cases, 1 Death

Top Stories

Delhi Reopens Gyms, Yoga Institutes

National

BJP bringing in ‘outsiders’ for campaigning in Delhi polls: Kejriwal

Top Stories

Dead Body Found Buried in Dhubri

National

Manipuri Film to be made on Olympic Medallist Mirabai Chanu’s life