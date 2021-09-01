LPG Price Gets Hiked Again By Rs 25

Price of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has yet again increased by Rs 25 per cylinder on Wednesday.

In Delhi, price of subsidised 14.2kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 884.50 per cylinder.

This is the second price hike of Rs 25 per cylinder that took place within just a month.

According to ANI, price of 19 kilogram commercial cylinder was increased by ₹ 19 per cylinder and will now cost ₹ 1,693 per cylinder.

Every year, the government provides 12 subsidised LPG cylinders of 14.2 kgs to a household.

The price of LPG cylinder is highest in Kolkata at Rs 911 per cylinder, followed by Chennai at Rs 900.50.

LPG prices in the country are determined by prevailing crude oil prices in international markets and rupee-dollar exchange rate.