Lok Sabha (LS) and Rajya Sabha (RS) were both adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament came to an end eight days ahead of schedule.



Rajya Sabha has adjourned sine die this afternoon while Speaker Om Birla adjourned Lok Sabha sine die this evening.



The session started on September 14. In a first, the two Houses met at different times in a day to maintain social distancing norms amid the coronavirus pandemic.