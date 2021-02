Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will address the MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly during his two-day visit to the state scheduled on February 25.

The Speaker has been invited by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to visit the state.

During his visit, Birla will also inspect the construction of the new Meghalaya Assembly building at New Shillong which is being built at a cost of Rs 127 crores and will be completed by February 2022.