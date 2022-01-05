Lumding: 6 Schools to Remain Closed for a Week Amid COVID-19

The Hojai Deputy Commissioner has announced to close several schools in Lumding from January 5 to January 11 in order to prevent COVID-19 cases.

The schools which will remain closed for a week are Kendriya Vidyalaya, Prananbananda Vidyamandir, Binapani LP School, Railway Higher Secondary, Don Bosco School and South Lumding High School.

It may be mentioned that the COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly for which the district administration has decided to close the schools for a week.

58 people are infected with the virus so far in the town. The district administration will also conduct COVID test for the passengers at railway station from today.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Karnataka Announces Weekend Curfew from Friday