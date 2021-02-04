Lurinjyoti Gogoi Meets Akhil Gogoi at GMCH

Lurinjyoti Gogoi
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Thursday met KMSS leader and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meeting the jailed KMSS leader at GMCH who is under treatment, Lurinjyoti said that he supported the proposal of Raijor Dal for alliance with AJP for the upcoming assembly election.

Lurinjyoti, accompanied by its party Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan visited the hospital today morning to take stock of Akhil Gogoi’s health condition.

The newly formed party Raijor Dal has proposed AJP for alliance through an official letter on January 17 to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the election.

