Lurinjyoti Meets Akhil, To Discuss Poll Campaign With Kejriwal

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) President Lurinjyoti Gogoi on Monday met KMSS leader and Raijor Dal President Akhil Gogoi at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) to discuss the seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam assembly elections.

Meeting the jailed KMSS leader at GMCH who is under treatment, Lurinjyoti said, “In the first round, the party will nominate the highest number of candidates.”

“We will contact Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for election campaign”, Gogoi added.

“In this meeting, important discussion was held regarding the sharing of seats of both the parties in the forthcoming assembly polls,” Gogoi further said.

The meeting lasted for two hours.

