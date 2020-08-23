Top StoriesNational

Madhya Pradesh: 5 Family Members Found Hanging

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
A retired government employee, his wife and three other family members, including a four year old were found hanging in their home in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

The family belonged to Kharagpur town in Tikamgarh district.

Some neighbours of the victims alerted the police after they did not see anyone coming out of the house in the morning, said district Superintendent of Police, Prashant Khare.

The door of the house was bolted shut from inside when police arrived. It was force opened right after.

Bodies of Dharamdas Soni (62), a retired state government employee, his wife Poona (55), their son Manohar (27), daughter-in-law Sonam (25) and a four year old grandson were found hanging inside, an official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and an investigation was underway in the case from all angles, he said.

