Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tests COVID+

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary announced today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

This was informed by him on his twitter handle.

मेरी कोविड की रिपोर्ट टेस्ट के बाद पॉजि़टिव आई है।मेरा सभी से निवेदन है जो भी मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, वह कोरोना टेस्ट करवा लें। मेरे निकट संपर्क वाले लोग क्वारनटीन में चले जाएं।आप सभी की प्रार्थना एवं आशीर्वाद से जल्द आप सभी के बीच उपस्थित होकर फिर जन सेवा के कार्यों में लगेंगे। — Dr. Prabhuram Choudhary (@DrPRChoudhary) August 23, 2020

Informing about his positive status, he requested everyone who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the virus.

Choudhary becomes the 7th Minister of MP to get infected by the contagion. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had also tested positive in the last week of July. He, however, recovered after treatment.