Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Jolts Papua New Guinea

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Papua New Guinea on Thursday was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter scale.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.6, Occurred on 08-10-2020, 13:05:33 IST, Lat: 6.18 S and Long: 146.31 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Papua New Guinea,” the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The country experienced another earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on October 1 where tremors were felt across the region.

Papua New Guinea is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions as it lies in the “Ring of Fire”, area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean.

