Maharashtra: 10 Babies Killed In Fire At Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: PTI
In a tragic incident, ten newborn babies were died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday.

Fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am, doctors of the hospital were quoted saying in several news reports. All the babies were between within one to three months old. There were 17 babies in the unit, while, seven were rescued, he added.

A team of fire brigade rescued seven babies from the ‘inbound ward’ of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.

The cause of the fire in the four storeyed building is yet to be known.

An investigation is underway.

Several leaders condoled the horrific incident.

