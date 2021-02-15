Maharashtra: 15 Killed In Road Accident

At least 15 people were killed, while, two others have been injured after a vehicle overturned at Jalgaon district of Maharashtra on Sunday night, the police informed.

The accident occurred near Kingaon village in Yaval taluka, ANI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and tweeted: Heart-wrenching truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.

The people who died at the incident has been identified as Shiekh Hussain Shiekh (30), Sarfaraz Kasam Tandavi (32), Narendra Waman Bagh (25), Digambar Madhav (55), Dildar Hussain Tadvai (20), Sandeep Yuvraj Bharerao (27), Ashok Jagan (40), Durabai Sandeep Bharerao (20), Ganesh Ramesh More (5), Sardha Ramesh More (15), Sagar Ashok Bagh (3), Sangeeta Ashok Bagh (35), Samanbai Ingle (24), Kamaabai Ramesh More (45) and Sabnur Hussain Tadvai (53).

An investigation is underway.