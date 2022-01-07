Maharashtra: 338 Resident Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive

A total of 338 doctors from different hospitals in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 4 days, said President of State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), Dr. Avinash Dahiphale, reported ANI.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases, stated the health bulletin.

The active cases in the state on Thursday stood at 1,14,847.

According to the health bulletin on yesterday, the state reported 79 new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. The total cases of the new variant of COVID-19 stood at 876, out of which 381 patients have recovered, ANI reported.

