Maharashtra: 36 Killed in Landslides, 30 Feared Trapped

At least 36 people died in a landslide at Raigad district in Maharashtra as rain fury rages across the state. According to reports, 32 of them died in Talai and 4 in Sakhar Sutar Wadi. District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary said that another 30 people are feared trapped in the debris.

A team of NDRF has reached Mahad, around 160 km from Mumbai, and another will reach there soon, the official said. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the situation.

However, over 1,000 people have been rescued so far.

The local administration in the district has appealed to people stranded in their homes due to landslides to come to their rooftops so that they can be spotted easily and rescued, the report said.

As many as 12 local relief teams, two from the Indian Navy, two from the coastguard, and three from the National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have been deployed to the inundated areas.

As per a statement, relief operations are also being carried out by the Indian Navy by helicopter. INS Abhimanyu is also involved in relief operations.

"The local administration is appealing stranded people to come on their rooftops so that they may be visible and can be rescued rescue through boats. The search operation is also being conducted by helicopters," an official statement said.

District Collector Nidhi Chaudhary had on Friday informed that at least 30 people are still trapped inside.

The landslides have led to roadblocks and waterlogging that had delayed rescue operations by the National Disaster Response Force last night.

