Maharashtra: 983 More Birds Die

983 more deaths of birds were reported from Maharashtra on Saturday, pushing the tally to 5,151 in the state.

According to a report of ANI, the state department stated that the highest number of poultry birds were found dead in Latur (253), followed by Yavatmal (205), Ahmadnagar (151), Wardha (109), Nagpur (45), Gondia (23), among others.

“A total of 983 birds have died on January 16. The samples have been sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal and DIS, Pune. A total of 5,151 deaths of various birds have been reported till the date since January 8,” the department said to the news agency.

“The samples from Mumbai, Ghodbander (Thane district) and Dapoli for crows and herons and samples of poultry farm from Muramba have been found positive for (H5N1 strain) and samples of crows from Beed district have been found positive for the H5N8 strain. Accordingly, the area is declared as an “infected zone” and action is taken to enforce the prescribed preventive measures, at Murumba, District Parbhani,” the report added.