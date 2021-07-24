Maharashtra: At least 128 People Killed in Rain Related Incidents

At least 128 people have reportedly been killed in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra which wreaked havoc across the state. Incessant rains in the state have also lead to massive floods in several areas.

On Friday, 36 people were killed in a landslide at Raigad district while more than 30 people are still trapped under the debris. A rescue operation is underway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions in the state that are set to receive heavy rainfall in the next three days.

Indian armed forces have been mobilized to carry out flood relief operations in the state on Friday as unprecedented rains resulted in heavy flow of water in various rivers, flooding multiple districts in the state. Presently, the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and Sangli have been affected.

As rains wreak havoc in Maharashtra, the Indian Army has mobilized teams to Maharashtra, which has been hit by torrential rainfall that triggered landslides and flooding in several districts of the state. The Army under ‘Operation Varsha’ has mobilized columns in action for flood relief in the state. A total of 15 relief and rescue teams comprising troops from Aundh Military Station and Bombay Engineer Group based at Pune have been deployed overnight in affected areas of Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Sangli districts of the state.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah To Begin 2-Day Meghalaya Tour From Today