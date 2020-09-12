Maharashtra: Cable Operators May Stop Airing Republic TV

Shivcable Sena, affiliated to Shiv Sena, has reportedly written to the cable operators in Maharashtra asking them to stop airing channels of Republic Media Network. This has been done as the editor-in-chief of the channel Arnab Goswami has ““insulted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and is violating the Constitution by running a parallel court on the channel”.

The letter, signed by Sena MLA Sunil Raut, brother of party MP Sanjay Raut, and Vinay Patil, general secretary of Shivcable Sena, cautioned that “f they don’t stop airing the channels immediately, they will have to face protests”.

Patil was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “The CM is a constitutional post and its disrespect would not be tolerated. Thackeray has asked us not to take the law into our hand. But in this case, the law is on our side.”