Maharashtra Govt Impose Night Curfew in Panvel Till March 22

The Maharashtra government on Friday imposed night curfew in Panvel after Aurangabad and Kalyan Dombivli in a bid to contain the resurgent coronavirus infection in the state. The night curfew in Panvel comes into effect from today and will remain in place till March 22.

The Uddhav Thackeray government announced night curfew from March 12 to March 22 in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. The curfew will be imposed every night between 11 pm and 5 am.

According to reports, schools, colleges and coaching classes have been shut. However, Class 10 and Class 12 will remain operational since board exams are to begin in less than two months time.

The government notification said that anybody planning to arrange a marriage ceremony in Panvel till March 22 will have to take permission from the police.

All types of sports competitions and tournaments have been banned till March 22.

Essential items like milk, vegetable, fruits, newspapers and establishments and persons and their vehicles providing essential services will be exempted from the travel ban.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, a complete lockdown has been announced in the Nagpur city area from March 15 to March 21 in view of the rising infections.

As per official data, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state’s caseload to 22,66,374. There are 1,06,070 active cases in the state.