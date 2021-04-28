NationalTop Stories

Maharashtra Lockdown To Be Extended By 15 Days

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
37

In a latest update, lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

‘It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days,’ Tope said.

He was also quoted saying in a PTI report that “all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for such extension”.

In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on April 4 announced a weekend lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30.

