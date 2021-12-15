Maharashtra Reports 8 New Cases of Omicron Variant, India’s Tally at 80

Maharashtra reported eight new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 28. Out of the eight cases, 7 have been reported from Mumbai city while 1 case has been reported from Vasai Virar.

India’s Omicron tally touched 80 after new cases have been reported from different states including Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, four new Omicron cases were also detected in Delhi, taking the tally in the national capital to six. Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that of the six cases, one has been discharged from hospital. Officials said that all six are stable and have mild to moderate symptoms.

The other states to have reported the new Covid-19 variant are Gujarat (4), Rajasthan (9), Delhi (6) Karnataka (3), Kerala (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territory of Chandigarh (1).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation said that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is spreading at an “unprecedented rate” and is “probably in most countries”.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom also said that evolving evidence suggests a small decline in efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines in protecting against severe disease and deaths and that boosters can play an important role in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Pill 90% Effective for Omicron Variant