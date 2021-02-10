Mahua Moitra’s Remarks On Ex-CJI Creates Ruckus In Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed yet another fiery speech on Monday by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra as she brought up the sexual harassment allegations against former chief justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, and said that the judiciary was no longer scared.

During the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Moitra attacked the Modi government for its narrative of “hate, pettiness and bigotry” and that its ideals were “truly fascist fashion”.

The TMC leader reiterated that India’s tragedy is not just for her government who has failed her, but other democratic pillars too – the media and democracy.

“The sacred cow that was the judiciary is no longer sacred,” Moitra said.

“It stopped being sacred the day a sitting chief justice of this country was accused of sexual harassment, presided over his own trial, cleared himself and then proceeded to accept a nomination to the Upper House of Parliament within three months of his retirement replete with Z plus security.”

“The judiciary stopped being sacred when it squandered the opportunity to guard the founding principles of the Constitution.”

Back in April 2019, a case of sexual harassment emerged against the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who allegedly made sexual advances on a woman at his residence office on October 10 and October 11, 2018. The woman had worked as a junior court assistant at the Supreme Court.

The woman had sent a complaint to 22 judges of the Supreme Court on April 19, 2019 and called for an inquiry into the actions of Gogoi, who she said not only harassed her, but was also responsible for her subsequent victimisation and that of her family.

Gogi on the other hand denied the allegations during a hearing on the same month, saying that he did not “deem it appropriate” to reply to the allegations but claimed they were part of a “bigger plot”, possibly one to “deactivate the office of the CJI”.

Parliament treasury members vehemently opposed Moitra’s statements and accused her of violating parliamentary rules. The members said a person of high authority could not be discussed like this without a prior notice and approval of the chair.

The government was likely to move a breach of privilege motion against the Moitra over the speech but later clarified that it would not, saying that a former CJI is not ‘higher’ authority and thus, no rules were defied.

Meanwhile, Moitra said it would be her privilege if a breach of privilege motion is initiated against her “for speaking the truth during India’s darkest hour”.

