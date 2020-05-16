A major reshuffle in Assam Police was announced on Friday, with transfers and posting of several officers.

The State government has posted Rosie Kalita as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Guwahati, in place of Jayant Singh who has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao.

Sumeet Sharma, Superintendent of Police, (Vigilance & Anti Corruption-1), Guwahati, is allowed to hold the additional charge of Superintendent of Police, (Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell), Guwahati, in addition to his existing duties and until further orders. Rosie Kalita was holding this post prior to being posted as DC, Police (Crime), Guwahati.

Bir Bikram Gogoi, who was the Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao, has been transferred and posted as Commandant, 23rd AP (IR) Batallion, Karbi Anglong, with effect from the date of taking over charge against an existing vacancy.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Dima Hasao, Surya Kanta Morang, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, 21st AP (IR) Bn, Katlichera, Hailakandi, with effect from the date of assuming charge against an existing vacancy.

Borkiri Terang, Assistant Commandant, 2nd APBn, Makum, has also been transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police, (HQ), Dima Hasao.