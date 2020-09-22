Major Reshuffle In Assam Police

The Home (A) Department of the Assam government on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle among in Assam Police.

As per order by the Governor of Assam, in the interest of public service Nabamati Das, Asstt. Commissioner of Police (Cyber Unit), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hailakandi.

Nayamoni Barman Dy. Superintendent (HQ) Hailakandi is transferred and posted as Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ), Hamren.

Anal Jyoti Das, Sub-Divisional Officer, Dhakuakhana is transferred and posted as Asstt. Commissioner of Police (Police Control Room), Police Commissionerate, Guwahati.

Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah Dy. Superintendent of Police, 23rd AP (IR) Bn., Siloni, Karbi Anglong is transferred and posted as Dy. Superintendent of Police, SB (Security to CM), Guwahati.

Rupjyoti Kalita Dy. Superintendent of Police, Hojai is hereby cancelled and will continue as Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ) Goalpara.

Dipti Mali, Dy. Superintendent of Police, Hamren is hereby cancelled and will continue as Dy. Superintendent of Police (HQ) Hojai.

Luit Talukdar Dy. Superintendent of Police, Morigaon is transferred and posted as Dy. Superintendent of Police,BI (EO) Law, Guwahati.

Soumarjyoti Bhuyan, Asstt Commandant, 2nd APBn., Makum, Tinsukia is transferred and posted as Dy. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Dhakuakhana.

Tridip Bardalai, SB (Security to CM), Guwahati is transferred and posted as Asstt.Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara.

Gitartha Dev Sarma Dy. Superintendent of Police, Majuli is transferred and posted as Morigaon.

Purnanda Gogoi Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dima Haso is transferred and posted as Hamren.

Satyaram Malakar, Asstt Commander, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted Dy. Superintendent of Police (Border), Dima Haso.