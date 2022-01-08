Majuli Ferry Accident: CM Sarma Hands Over Appointment Letters to Kin of Victims

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday handed over the appointment letters to the kin of the deceased of Majuli ferry accident. CM Sarma handed over the appointment letter to Ruprakha Senapoti Borah, the widow of Indreswar Borah and Madhumita Das, sister of Parimita Das.

Both Indreswar and Parimita lost their lives in the Majuli ferry accident in the Brahmaputra. The boat capsized following a head-on collision with a ferry in September last year.

Following the incident, Assam CM in a cabinet meeting decided to offer government jobs to the kin of the victims. Accordingly, Ruprakha Senapoti Borah has been appointed as Grade IV employee in Lakhimpur District Primary Education Officer’s Office, while Madhumita Das has been appointed as a lecturer at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

CM Sarma, while informing about the developments said in a tweet, “Though loss of human lives can’t be compensated, we’re trying to help next of kin of those who died at Nimatighat ferry incident. Gave away appointment letters to Smt Madhumita Das, sister of deceased Parinita Das, & Smt Ruprekha Bora Senapati, wife of deceased Indreswar Bora.” He further informed that the family of another victim, Dr Bikramjit Baruah who too lost his life in the incident will get full salary till his retirement. “Financial help will be given to families of all the deceased when required. Education Dept to get along with Finance Dept to ensure that appointees get their first salary in time,” Sarma wrote in his tweet.



