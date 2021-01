A devastating fire broke out at Barhola village near Kamalabari police station in Majuli on Monday.

According to the reports, the fire broke out at the houses of Prashant Sarkar, Tarun Haldar, and Sushant Sarkar. More than 3 lakh rupees of goods and properties were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The locals tried to douse the fire, though most of the goods and property have already been destroyed.