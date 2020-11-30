Top StoriesRegional

Man Abducted From Tripura-Mizoram Border

By Pratidin Bureau
A 35-year-old man was abducted at gunpoint from Joyrampara a remote village near Tripura- Mizoram border on Sunday, PTI reported.

Amal Debbarma, Officer-in-charge of Damcherra police station, said that a massive search operation has been launched in the area to rescue him.

“The victims wife informed the police that a group of people with firearms and lethal weapons raided their house in North Tripura district on Friday night, looted jewellery, cash and abducted her husband Litan Nath”, Debbarma said.

The abductors also demanded Rs.1.5 lakh as ransom for release of Litan Nath, police said to PTI.

